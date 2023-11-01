  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Pakistan drone recovered in Punjab

Pakistan drone recovered in Punjab
x
Highlights

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered a Chinese drone originated from Pakistan from fields in Amritsar district.

Chandigarh: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered a Chinese drone originated from Pakistan from fields in Amritsar district.

During morning hours on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the police on the outskirts of Mahwa village.

During the search operation, a drone was recovered from the fields.

It was a Quadcopter made in China.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled, said the BSF.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X