Pakistan resumes ceasefire violation at 3 sectors in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Pakistan on Wednesday continued with its ceasefire violation in the same three sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, where they had been attacking for the past day.

At about 9.15 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors, Defence Spokesman Devender Anand said.

"The Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in these three sectors on Tuesday as well.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020, over 20 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

Lives of thousands of people living close to the LoC have become miserable because of frequent indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.