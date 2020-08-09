Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. Theshelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

"At about 6.45 am, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian army retaliates befittingly," the official added.