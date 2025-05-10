Live
Pakistan used civilian planes as shield: India
New Delhi: The Indian government accused Pakistan of endangering civilian lives by keeping its airspace open during a drone and missile attack launched against multiple Indian cities on Thursday night.
Addressing the media at a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan conducted an unprovoked aerial assault on May 7 at approximately 8.30pm, targeting Indian territory with drones and missiles.
Despite the aggression, Pakistan chose not to close its civilian airspace, a move India claims was a deliberate tactic to use commercial flights as shields against a potential counterstrike, she said.
"Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed, unprovoked drone and missile attack on Indian cities," said Wing Commander Singh. "They are using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that their actions would elicit a swift air defence response from India."