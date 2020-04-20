Palghar: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Uddhav Thackeray

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a tweet on Monday stating that he had spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the brutal mob lynching of 2 Sadhus of the Juna sect in Palghar a couple of days ago. The UP Chief Minister further stated that his Maharashtra counterpart had informed him that some people had been arrested in the case and that police would not spare anyone who is guilty in the heinous crime.





पालघर,महाराष्ट्र में हुई जूना अखाड़ा के सन्तों स्वामी कल्पवृक्ष गिरि जी, स्वामी सुशील गिरि जी व उनके ड्राइवर नीलेश तेलगड़े जी की हत्या के सम्बन्ध में कल शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे जी से बात की और घटना के जिम्मेदार तत्वों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई हेतु आग्रह किया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020





A video of two Sadhus being brutally assaulted by a mob in the presence of policemen went viral on Sunday, causing widespread outrage on social media. Several BJP activists and party spokesman called for strong action against the guilty and accused the policemen of inaction in the presence of grave danger to the lives of the deceased.

The Palghar mob-lynching incident became the most discussed topic among trending stories on the microblogging site Twitter on Sunday evening. Uddhav Thackeray's office tweeted late on Sunday night that action had been taken against all those involved in the lynching of the two Sadhus and their driver in Palghar. The tweet said that no one who is guilty in this crime, would be spared.





पालघर की घटना पर कार्रवाई की गई है। जिन्होंने २ साधुओं, १ ड्राइवर और पुलिस कर्मियों पर हमला किया था, पुलिस ने घटना के दिन ही उन सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस अपराध और शर्मनाक कृत्य के अपराधियों को कठोर दण्ड दिया जाएगा। — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020



