  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Pandemic worrying, but elections must be held: P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
x

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File/Photo)

Highlights

All India Congress Committee senior observer in-charge of Goa Assembly polls P. Chidambaram, on Saturday said, that while the pandemic situation was "worrying", elections are equally important and must be held.

Panaji: All India Congress Committee senior observer in-charge of Goa Assembly polls P. Chidambaram, on Saturday said, that while the pandemic situation was "worrying", elections are equally important and must be held.

"We will abide by the law. The pandemic situation is a worrying situation. But we will observe the rules and conduct our election campaign in accordance with the rules. We appeal to the people to follow Covid restrictions," Chidambaram said, while "accepting" the poll schedule.

"But elections are equally important. Elections must be held," he also said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X