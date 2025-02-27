Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation successfully concludes HSBC Taj o Taj

Bangalore: The first edition of HSBC Taj o Taj Festival initiated by the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation successfully concluded at ‘Gyarah Sidhi’, Agra. It was a magical, mystical & rich confluence of Indian Culture & Heritage, set against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal, Agra. Entry was by invitation only, with music lovers travelling from different parts of the country to attend the 2 days, along with people from Agra as well.

HSBC Taj o Taj Festival has begun a journey to create and establish a landmark Festival in Agra, with performances that captivated attendees. The festival was held in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Tourism – Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Agra Development Authority (ADA), Taj Mahotsav, and supported by Indian Oil (IOCL), Voltas Beko, Ezulix & Zyro.

Prominent dignitaries graced the Festival, including Respected Baby Rani Maurya ji - Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; Respected Shri SP Singh Baghel ji - Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India; Shri Shailendra Kumar Singh - Divisional Commissioner, Agra; M Arunmozhi, IAS – VC, Agra Development Authority, Jaswinder Sodhi - Head of Customer Propositions, Digital & Marketing for Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India; Shri Arvinder Singh Sahney – CMD IOCL and many others.

The two-day festival showcased captivating performances of India’s rich & varied musical traditions. Day 1 of the festival began with a soulful Haveli Sangeet performance, by Pt. Rattan Mohan Sharma and Ankita Joshi. The first day concluded with a soulful Ghazal performance by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Maestro Deepak Pandit paying a tribute to iconic Ghazal maestros Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, Begum Akhtar and others…

The second day of the festival began with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain by his brother, Maestro Taufiq Qureshi and his son Shikhar Naad Qureshi, with a percussion duet, delivering an emotional experience for the audience. The grand finale of the festival was a mesmerizing Sufi-Qawwali performance by the legendary Wadalis – Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali ji and Akademi Yuva Puraskar Awardee Lakhwinder Wadali.

Durga Jasraj, the founder of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation added, “We are committed to preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage, and the launch of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been a significant moment for us. The HSBC Taj o Taj Festival, set against the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, celebrated the timeless beauty of India’s rich traditions & Cultural legacies, and we are thrilled with the success of this first edition.”

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India remarked, “We are honoured to be part of the Taj o Taj Festival, a celebration that showcases the spirit of India's rich cultural tapestry against the enchanting backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal. This is more than a tribute to our heritage; it’s a testament to the timeless legacy of Indian arts. At HSBC, we believe in the power of connecting people to opportunities, and through our association with this festival, we are bringing the world closer to India’s majestic cultural history. This historic event is a bridge between the past and the future, and HSBC is privileged to be a part of this special occasion.”

The HSBC Taj o Taj Festival has set a new benchmark for cultural experiences. With its success, this annual Festival will contribute towards growing the position of Agra being important for Cultural Tourism, offering an extraordinary opportunity for global visitors to experience the magic of India’s heritage & Musical legacies.