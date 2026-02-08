Pappu Yadav sent to judicial custody in 31-yr-old case

Patna: Ina major development, Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, was on Saturday sent to judicial custody in a 31-year-old case.

Following the court’s order, he has been lodged in Beur Jail, Patna. However, in view of his deteriorating health condition, he will be kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under police custody for medical treatment.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 9, when Pappu Yadav will be produced before the court.

Pappu Yadav’s lawyer Rishikesh Narayan Sinha said, “Pappu Yadav’s bail application will be heard on February 9, which is Monday.”

Earlier, a special court in Patna had directed the police to arrest Pappu Yadav along with three other accused in a three-decade-old case.

Acting on the order, a police team reached Pappu Yadav’s residence in Mandiri, Patna, late on Friday evening, shortly after he arrived from Delhi.

The arrest led to hours of protest and confrontation, as Pappu Yadav’s supporters demanded that the police show the arrest warrant. Amid the high-voltage drama, Pappu Yadav’s health worsened and he fainted during the arrest.

He was initially taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), from where he was shifted to PMCH on Saturday morning for further treatment. Anticipating unrest, the police had made elaborate security arrangements, deploying additional forces at and around Pappu Yadav’s residence to prevent any untoward incident.

After undergoing a medical examination, doctors recommended hospitalisation, and he was admitted to PMCH, considering his condition.

On Saturday afternoon, Pappu Yadav was produced before the Patna MP/MLA court, where he sought bail on medical grounds.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered that he be kept in judicial custody and directed that he remain admitted to PMCH for two days under high-security surveillance.

The court also directed the police and jail administration to ensure adequate security and medical care for the MP.