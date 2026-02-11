  1. Home
News

8 candidates arrested for cheating in Army Group C recruitment exam

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 2:19 PM IST
8 candidates arrested for cheating in Army Group C recruitment exam
Bengaluru: Eighteen candidates who appeared for a recently conducted Army Group C recruitment examination here were arrested for allegedly cheating and indulging in malpractice, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made based on an FIR filed by S S Jyothirlingam, Colonel and Security Officer to the Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 Army Base Workshop, where the examination was held on February 8, police said.

The examination was conducted for direct recruitment to Civil Defence Employee Group C posts, specifically Lower Division Clerk positions, they said. According to the FIR, during the course of the examination, 18 candidates were allegedly caught cheating by using digital and electronic devices with the intention of securing a government job through unfair means.

