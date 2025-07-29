Parents allege medical negligence for baby’s death

Jajpur: Tension flared up at Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Monday over the death of a one-year-old boy with grieving parents and relatives alleging medical negligence and procedural delays at the government hospital. Subsequent chaos followed by a protest staged by the grieving family on the hospital premises led to verbal outbursts and tense scenes inside the government hospital.

The situation escalated into a heated altercation between the grieving parents and relatives of the deceased and the staff of the hospital, prompting the police to intervene.

According to reports, Narayan Mallick’s one-year-old son, suffering from high fever, was admitted to the causality department of the Jajpur DHH on Monday. However, Narayan and his wife were allegedly asked to move from one department to another with their ailing infant without a clear direction.

“I brought my ailing child to the doctor’s cabin, but the attendant asked me to take him to another department. Upon reaching there, I found the doctor was absent and the staff on duty there asked me to take him back to the same cabin. This continued, and we lost an hour moving here and there,” alleged Narayan Mallick.

He also claimed that he was not allowed to take his child to a private hospital for treatment unless he signed some papers. The child was eventually declared dead by the attending doctor triggering emotional outbursts from the family, relatives and bystanders.

A scuffle reportedly ensued when the hospital staff asked the family to complete paperwork before handing over the body, which the parents of the deceased refused and demanded that their son be returned without delay.

The attending doctor said that the child was already unresponsive when he was admitted. He said he was called by the casualty department to check the child and resuscitate him, but it was too late since he was dead on arrival.

“There were no vital signs when we examined the baby. As per protocol, we required the guardian’s signature to officially release the body,” the doctor said. Following the incident, Jajpur police reached the hospital and brought the situation under control. Though no formal complaint has yet been registered, a senior police official said they are looking into the matter.