Parents Forced To Walk 15 km Carrying Bodies Of Two Sons Due To Lack Of Healthcare In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a couple was forced to carry the bodies of their two young sons on their shoulders for 15 kilometers to reach their village. The tragedy unfolded on September 4 in the remote village of Pattigaon.

The two brothers, aged 6 and 3, fell ill with a fever on the same day. With no proper healthcare available in their village, the parents sought help from a local priest who administered traditional herbal remedies. Unfortunately, the children's conditions worsened, and both died within hours of each other.

With no accessible roads or ambulance services available in Pattigaon, the parents had no option but to carry their sons' bodies on foot, navigating through flooded areas and muddy terrain for 15 kilometers to the Jimlagatta Primary Health Center. Upon reaching the clinic, medical officials declared both boys dead.

An ambulance was later dispatched to the clinic, but the devastated parents declined further assistance and continued their journey home on foot. This tragic incident is not unique in Gadchiroli district, where remote villages in the Bhamragad, Etapalli, and Aheri tehsils have long struggled with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, including unpaved roads, a shortage of medical professionals, and the absence of timely ambulance services.