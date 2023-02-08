Parents In Kerala Got Victory After A Long Battle Of 19 Years

Following a 19-year legal battle, the family of a leukaemia patient who passed away due to the doctor's negligence received compensation. Dr. P M Kutty, who is situated in Kozhikode, provided the health department with compensation in the amount of Rs. 1.75 lakh, which was then given to the family.

Mini Ganesh, who made the decision to fight for her daughter's justice till her dying breath, celebrated her moment of victory. However, delayed justice highlights the system's inefficiencies. Anjali, a 6-year-old from Kaniyambetta, Wayanad, passed away on September 21, 2003.

At the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, leukaemia treatment first began in 1996. The parents received assurances from the doctor that the sickness had been entirely treated. The girl's vision started to deteriorate around 2002. The physician diagnosed it as a migraine. When the child's vision began to seriously deteriorate, it was discovered that the symptoms were brought on by cancer.

The tests carried out in hospitals in Bengaluru and Coimbatore proved that the sickness had progressed so far that Anjali was not even eligible for chemotherapy. After that, Mini complained to the commission. The panel member Justice V P Mohankumar confirmed that Dr. Kutty of the Kozhikode MCH had made mistakes. The commission mandated that he pay Anjali's family damages in 2008.

Even though Kutty appealed this, the HC dismissed his case in June 2021. Mini contacted the HRC once more due to unpaid compensation. The chief secretary was then given an order by Commission judicial member K Byjunath to disburse the funds as soon as feasible on November 22, 2021, and the health department started up new procedures.