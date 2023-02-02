Parliament adjourned till 2 p.m. amid chaos over Adani-Hindenburg issue

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid noisy protests by Congress-led opposition parties over research group Hindenburg's report on Adani Group.

As soon as Lok Sabha convened for the day, opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans.

Speaker Om Birla had just welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started the Question Hour, when the ruckus began.

Birla objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims. As the slogan shouting continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned over protests by opposition parties on the same issue.

A US-based research firm Hindenburg has accused the Adani group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

Opposition parties have been seeking to raise the Adani issue, Chinese transgressions at the border and the role of Governors in states.