Parliament Budget session ends amid uproar over Adani row, Rahul’s remark

New Delhi: On Thursday both the Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, ending the four-week-long second leg of the Budget session, during which treasury and opposition members locked horns over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy' remark and the Adani issue.

The protest began as soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day and proceedings were adjourned in six minutes. Opposition members from the Congress and the DMK came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. "You have lowered the dignity of the House.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2 pm after an adjournment in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for filming proceedings of the House has been extended beyond the Budget session after taking inputs from the privileges committee which is investigating the matter. He said the committee in its meeting held on March 27 sought an extension of time till the first week of the Monsoon session to complete the investigation.