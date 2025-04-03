Parliament passes Immigration Bill

New Delhi: Parliament approved a bill to regulate immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed in Lok Sabha on March 27, 2025.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on Wednesday after various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated. Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attacked the previous Congress government and the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for "aiding" illegal immigrants enter the country and "facilitating" their stay by including their names in voters' list and ration cards.