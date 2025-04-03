Live
- TDP wants flexibility for states in Waqf Board composition
- Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP
- Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag
- Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept
- Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
- SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale
- RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded
- Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam
- CBG plants mark start of P4 initiative: Lokesh
- Govt bans constructions in a 100m-zone surrounding Musi
Parliament passes Immigration Bill
Highlights
New Delhi: Parliament approved a bill to regulate immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on...
New Delhi: Parliament approved a bill to regulate immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed in Lok Sabha on March 27, 2025.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on Wednesday after various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated. Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attacked the previous Congress government and the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for "aiding" illegal immigrants enter the country and "facilitating" their stay by including their names in voters' list and ration cards.
Next Story