Parliament proceedings washed out for the day

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering from opposition parties demanding a discussion and a probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

During the Budget session, which began on January 31, only the President's address and the Budget presentation took place. Even the motion of thanks on the President's address could not be initiated as the opposition has remained resolute in raising its demand for a discussion over the Adani Group.

In the morning, there were 10 notices in the Upper House by the opposition on the issue but were disallowed. Following pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m., but later when it assembled again, the opposition demanded discussion on the Adani issue and the House was adjourned for the day

Earlier, the opposition parties protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a JPC probe or Supreme Court-monitored probe in the Adani issue.

K.C. Venugopal of the Congress said, "The government's stand is exposed in the matter and that is why it is running away from debate and constituting a JPC."

Ahead of the meeting, the opposition parties met at the leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber in Parliament building to chalk out a strategy on the Adani financial scam and other issues.

Apart from the Congress, the DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Cong (Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) attended the meeting.