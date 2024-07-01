Live
Parliament should pass law on quota to exceed 50% cap
The Congress on Sunday said Parliament should pass a law to enable reservations to exceed the 50-per cent cap, a day after the JD(U), one of the NDA constituents, demanded that the quota increase in Bihar be included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.
At a meeting of the Janata Dal-United's national executive here on Saturday, the party expressed concern over a recent Patna High Court verdict striking down the Bihar government's decision to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 65 per cent from 50 per cent.
