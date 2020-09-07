Parliamentary panel on health to discuss Coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: With India continuing to see a surge in Covid-19 cases amid 'Unlock 4', the parliamentary standing committee on health is meeting on Monday to discuss the pandemic, and measures to deal with it.

According to the Rajya Sabha website, the agenda is: "To consider and adopt draft 121st and 122nd ATRs (action taken reports) and also to hear the views of the witnesses on the subject 'Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and related Contingent and Mitigation Plan'."

With fresh 90,632 cases, and 1,065 fresh deaths, India's Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached a total of 4,113,811 cases.

Out of the total, 8,62,320 are active cases, 31,80,865 patients have been cured and discharged so far while 70,626 have succumbed.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.32 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases and 26,276 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar

The central government on Saturday exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, accounting for about 46 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and 52 per cent of deaths in the last 24 hours, to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and keep mortality rate below 1 per cent.

https://www.thehansindia.com/news/national/centre-asks-maharashtra-ap-karnataka-to-break-chain-of-coronavirus-transmission-643992

The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management along with efficient monitoring at various levels to lower fatality, the Union Health Ministry said. The central government named Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari as Covid-19 hotspots and asked the state government to optimally utilize RT-PCR testing facilities, strengthen their door-to-door search for active cases and protect their healthcare workers.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for about 46 per cent of active cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 22 per cent of all active cases reported in a day, it said.

"These three states also account for 52 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths reported across the country in a day. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35 per cent of all deaths registered in 24 hours," the ministry highlighted.

https://www.thehansindia.com/news/national/centre-asks-maharashtra-ap-karnataka-to-break-chain-of-coronavirus-transmission-643992