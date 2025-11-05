Live
- Expand natural farming across all village levels: Collector
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
Passenger detained for trying to open emergency exit on flight
A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff,...
A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6.45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
As the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway, the passenger, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit, police said. Following an alert from the cabin crew, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to the apron.
Security personnel escorted all passengers off the plane and took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning, the police said. Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators that he tried to open the exit “out of curiosity.”
Sujit Singh has been booked, the officer said.
The flight departed for Mumbai at around 7.45 pm after security clearance.