Patna HC suspends work of seven judges

Patna: The Patna High Court has taken action against seven judges of different district courts, an official said.

Arun Kumar, the registrar general of the high court has issued letters dated February 8, 2022 to district and session judges of Khagaria, Madhubani, Katihar, Banka, Patna, Rohtas and Muzaffarpur and directed them to take away judiciary and administrative power from those judges.

The action has been taken against Raj Kumar-11, principal judge of family court Khagaria, Ishratullah, Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Madhubani court located at Jhanjharpur, Vipul Kumar, District legal Service Authority (DLSA)'s secretary of Katihar, Shatrughan Singh, ADJ of Patna, Parimal Kumar, ADJ of Rohtas and Satish Chandra, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur.

The Patna high court detected irregularities against these judiciary officers.