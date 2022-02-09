  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Patna HC suspends work of seven judges

Patna High Court
x

Patna High Court

Highlights

The Patna High Court has taken action against seven judges of different district courts, an official said.

Patna: The Patna High Court has taken action against seven judges of different district courts, an official said.

Arun Kumar, the registrar general of the high court has issued letters dated February 8, 2022 to district and session judges of Khagaria, Madhubani, Katihar, Banka, Patna, Rohtas and Muzaffarpur and directed them to take away judiciary and administrative power from those judges.

The action has been taken against Raj Kumar-11, principal judge of family court Khagaria, Ishratullah, Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Madhubani court located at Jhanjharpur, Vipul Kumar, District legal Service Authority (DLSA)'s secretary of Katihar, Shatrughan Singh, ADJ of Patna, Parimal Kumar, ADJ of Rohtas and Satish Chandra, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur.

The Patna high court detected irregularities against these judiciary officers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X