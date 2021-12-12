  • Menu
PDP youth convention disallowed, Mehbooba under house arrest

Authorities on Sunday disallowed the youth convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and placed its president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar.

According to sources, the District Magistrate Srinagar has disallowed Sunday's youth convention by the PDP scheduled to be held at the high security Gupkar Road residence of Mehbooba Mufti.

Sources said because of the recent surge in Covid infection in Srinagar district and the subsequent restrictions placed on large gatherings, the district magistrate decided not to allow the PDP youth convention.

Sources also said Mufti has been placed under house arrest at her Gupkar Road residence in the city.

