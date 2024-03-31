Live
Just In
Pedestrian killed in J&K's Pahalgam tourist resort
Highlights
An elderly pedestrian was killed on Sunday in J&K’s Pahalgam tourist resort after being hit by a vehicle.
Srinagar: An elderly pedestrian was killed on Sunday in J&K’s Pahalgam tourist resort after being hit by a vehicle.
Officials identified the deceased as 60-year old Ghulam Qadir Wani.
Wani was hit by a vehicle in the Batkoot area of Pahalgam. “He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries," said the officials.
The police officials said that a case has been registered and investigation has started.
The officials said the driver has been detained and the vehicle seized. The body was sent for medico-legal formalities.
The Srinagar- Pahalgam road remains very busy as the tourist season has begun. Scores of vehicles carrying tourists move to Pahalgam and nearby tourist spots.
