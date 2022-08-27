Pendency of cases a huge challenge: CJI Ramana

New Delhi: Chief Justice N V Ramana on Friday termed the pendency of cases a huge challenge and expressed regret on not giving required attention to issues with listing of cases and schedule of hearing of matters.



The Chief Justice, who was heading the ceremonial bench, said those concerned attempted developing modules, however due to security issues and compatibility, not much progress was made, and there is a need to deploy modern technology to resolve the issue. Justice Ramana said, "Let all of us march forward with the discussion and dialogue in the process of giving speedy and affordable justice to the common man," and he would not be either the first or the last to make contribution towards the development of the institution.



He said the people will come and go, but the institution remains forever, and emphasized on protecting the credibility of the institution, important to command respect from the people and the society.