People of Bihar have made up their minds for change: Rahul

Katihar (Bihar): Even as polling is underway for 94 seats in the second phase of assembly elections, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar for campaigning on Tuesday and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying the two had together looted Bihar, which is why the people of the state had made up their minds on ushering in change.

Addressing an election meeting at Kodha in Katihar, Gandhi said that lakhs of labourers were returning home on foot, hungry and thirsty, but PM Modi did not help them during the Coronavirus crisis. "His government was in power but the labourers were left stranded."

Gandhi claimed the Congress party had helped migrant labourers as much as possible. "The same people are now coming to the people to seek votes," he added.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi and CM Nitish Kumar together had looted Bihar. "People have realised it and made up their mind on change. The government of the Grand Alliance, which will be formed, won't be the government of any particular caste, religion or class. It will be the government for the entire Bihar, a government of the poor and of labourers."

Talking about demonetisation, Gandhi said that at the time of demonetisation, it was said that it was a fight against black money. But the PM made the people queue outside banks.

Accusing the Prime Minister and Bihar's chief minister of not fulfilling their promises, Gandhi said the PM had promised to provide employment to the people, but the people haven't got jobs so far. Even today, farmers from the state have to migrate to other states to earn a living.

Gandhi said there is a big floods problem in the region. "There is enough paddy produced in the state but the processing isn't done here."