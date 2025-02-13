Live
- Both sides have 'concrete asks', says expert on upcoming PM Modi-Trump meet
- Tamil superstar Vijay's party TVK to appoint 70,000 booth committee secretaries
- Pristyn Care faces top level exits, cost-cutting amid cash flow woes
- 50 new future skill centres, 10 international academies to be set up for skill development
- I-League 2024-25: SC Bengaluru hold Rajasthan United to a 2-2 draw
- Delhi Open 2025: Top Seeds Kopriva, Harris reach singles QFs; Poonacha/Lock in doubles semis
- Centre steps up grassroot drive to boost fisheries sector
- PM Modi's Washington visit 'momentous', will further solidify India-US strategic partnership: Former Foreign Secretary
- Microsoft Inaugurates Hyderabad Campus, Plans Rs 15,000 Cr Investment
- Kerala: Top Malayalam film producers divided on June 1 strike
Just In
People of Odisha opted for change: Guv
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said the people of the State opted for a change of government in 2024 general elections and it was not just a political decision, but a “declaration of faith”.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said the people of the State opted for a change of government in 2024 general elections and it was not just a political decision, but a “declaration of faith”.
Addressing the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly which commenced on Thursday, the Governor said the people changed the nearly two-and-half decade long government in the State with a vision for the future and hope of a transformation in their lives, he said.
Beginning his address to the House with ‘Jai Jagannath,’ the Governor said the State, despite its glorious past and abundant human resources, struggled to fulfil its immense potential. “The State’s promises often remained unrealised. The people of Odisha, with hope in their hearts and a vision for the future, opted for change over continuity in the 2024 general elections,” the Governor said.