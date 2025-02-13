People of Odisha opted for change: Guv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said the people of the State opted for a change of government in 2024 general elections and it was not just a political decision, but a “declaration of faith”.

Addressing the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly which commenced on Thursday, the Governor said the people changed the nearly two-and-half decade long government in the State with a vision for the future and hope of a transformation in their lives, he said.

Beginning his address to the House with ‘Jai Jagannath,’ the Governor said the State, despite its glorious past and abundant human resources, struggled to fulfil its immense potential. “The State’s promises often remained unrealised. The people of Odisha, with hope in their hearts and a vision for the future, opted for change over continuity in the 2024 general elections,” the Governor said.