Performing Artists In Kerala Are Requesting The Government To Allow The Event To Continue
- The artists were compelled to take on the roles of construction labourers or farmers in real life.
- The rapid increase in the Covid case including the Omicron threat, and the government's decision to halt celebrations have destroyed the artists' aspirations
Following Covid's strike in 2020, the state outlawed temple festival celebrations, causing anguish and sorrow among hundreds of artists who relied on them. While that door shut, the artists were compelled to take on the roles of construction labourers or farmers in real life. Things began to look up last year, when the government eased limits on the festivals' behaviour after the second wave began to fade. It was, however, just temporary.
V Nandakumar, Cochin Devaswom Board president said that on Monday, the Thalapoli celebration at Kodungallur temple was halted by the police. We are not opposed to enforcing social separation. However, authorities should confine mind that the festivals provide a source of income for thousands of individuals. Their major concern is when people are left in the middle of nowhere, it's hard to know what to do.
Meanwhile, as the festival season in Kerala, which runs from November to May, approaches its climax, artists fear that the government's decision will bring back their days of struggles and sufferings.