Performing Artists In Kerala Are Requesting The Government To Allow The Event To Continue

Following Covid's strike in 2020, the state outlawed temple festival celebrations, causing anguish and sorrow among hundreds of artists who relied on them. While that door shut, the artists were compelled to take on the roles of construction labourers or farmers in real life. Things began to look up last year, when the government eased limits on the festivals' behaviour after the second wave began to fade. It was, however, just temporary.

The rapid increase in the Covid case including the Omicron threat, and the government's decision to halt celebrations have destroyed the artists' aspirations and thrown a pall over their future. In fact, many temples have already cancelled festival-related programming.

Percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar said that the Palakkad Chittoor temple had planned a festival with 100 percussionists for January 23, but it has since been cancelled. The Ernakulam Siva temple's which begin in the first week of February and Guruvayur temple's celebrations have been limited to rituals. In the last two days, five programmes have been cancelled. They were hoping for a strong season when the shows returned in November.

Kathakali artist Kottakal Devadas stated that they are not opposed to the implementation of the Covid protocol, but the government should not impose a blanket ban on cultural programmes. The Makara Bharani celebration, which takes place on February 8, is one of the other festivals. The festival season reaches its pinnacle with Sivarathri. In crowded malls, movie theatres can run at 50% capacity in closed rooms. The crowds in front of beverage shops are visible to all. Political programmes are not restricted in any way.

Many professional theatrical companies that used bank loans to open rehearsal camps are now on the verge of closing. They explained that a lot of excellent artists who were forced to work as labourers when cultural activities were outlawed. They've resumed rehearsals in the hopes of a successful season. Malls, movies, and political rallies are not prohibited. People should no longer consider cultural programmes to be a liability.

V Nandakumar, Cochin Devaswom Board president said that on Monday, the Thalapoli celebration at Kodungallur temple was halted by the police. We are not opposed to enforcing social separation. However, authorities should confine mind that the festivals provide a source of income for thousands of individuals. Their major concern is when people are left in the middle of nowhere, it's hard to know what to do.

Meanwhile, as the festival season in Kerala, which runs from November to May, approaches its climax, artists fear that the government's decision will bring back their days of struggles and sufferings.