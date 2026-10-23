Permission to Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert in Delhi Granted.

It's time the opposition stops jumping the gun and politicising every issue without even verifying the basic facts. The permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, according to the organiser, BookMyShow, was temporarily withheld and not cancelled.

The police had informed them about it, saying that this decision was in view of the festive season and heightened safety and security reasons, including traffic and crowd management. Delhi has been witnessing flash protests frequently.

They said the issue had been resolved and permission has been granted following a meeting the organisers had with the police, and assured the authorities of full compliance with all security and traffic requirements. Later, the Delhi Police in a statement said, “We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensuring a good experience for attendees as well as local commuters.”

But the Opposition viewed the decision as possible political targeting of an artist who had expressed support for farmers and students. Delhi Police, meanwhile, cited security and public-order considerations.

The Delhi concert is set to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s ‘Aura India Tour’, a six-week musical tour spanning several cities across the country. The tour is scheduled to include performances in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, among other cities.

In the meantime, Mumbai police have been put on high alert after it received an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday which threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, an official said.

The email claimed that a blast would take place in the mayor’s office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm. The premises were searched, but nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan’s Juhu home ‘Jalsa’ between October 31 and November 27.

The email, which made references to ‘Khalistan’, also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Prompted by the threat, law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender, the official said.