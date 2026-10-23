  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Permission to Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert in Delhi Granted.

In Short

The police had informed them about it, saying that this decision was in view of the festive season and heightened safety and security reasons, including traffic and crowd management. Delhi has been witnessing flash protests frequently.

Permission to Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert in Delhi Granted.
X

Permission to Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert in Delhi Granted.

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

It's time the opposition stops jumping the gun and politicising every issue without even verifying the basic facts. The permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, according to the organiser, BookMyShow, was temporarily withheld and not cancelled.

The police had informed them about it, saying that this decision was in view of the festive season and heightened safety and security reasons, including traffic and crowd management. Delhi has been witnessing flash protests frequently.

They said the issue had been resolved and permission has been granted following a meeting the organisers had with the police, and assured the authorities of full compliance with all security and traffic requirements. Later, the Delhi Police in a statement said, “We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensuring a good experience for attendees as well as local commuters.”

But the Opposition viewed the decision as possible political targeting of an artist who had expressed support for farmers and students. Delhi Police, meanwhile, cited security and public-order considerations.

The Delhi concert is set to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s ‘Aura India Tour’, a six-week musical tour spanning several cities across the country. The tour is scheduled to include performances in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, among other cities.

In the meantime, Mumbai police have been put on high alert after it received an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday which threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, an official said.

The email claimed that a blast would take place in the mayor’s office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm. The premises were searched, but nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan’s Juhu home ‘Jalsa’ between October 31 and November 27.

The email, which made references to ‘Khalistan’, also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Prompted by the threat, law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender, the official said.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Diljit DosanjhDelhi ConcertDelhi PoliceMumbai Bomb ThreatAura India Tour
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X