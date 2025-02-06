Live
Just In
PETA And Anoushka Shankar Gift Mechanical Elephant To Kerala Temple, Promoting Cruelty-Free Traditions
Kerala's Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple receives 800kg mechanical elephant from PETA and Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, marking the fifth such donation to promote animal-friendly religious practices.
A new chapter in eco-friendly religious practices unfolded Wednesday as PETA India and Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar donated a sophisticated mechanical elephant to the Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple in Thrissur, Kerala.
The 3-meter-tall, 800-kilogram mechanical marvel, named Kombara Kannan, was unveiled by Satish Vimalan, Secretary of the Unnayi Variyar Memorial Kalanilayam. This marks PETA's fifth mechanical elephant donation to Kerala temples and the second in Thrissur district, demonstrating growing acceptance of animal-friendly alternatives in religious ceremonies.
The mechanical elephant, constructed from rubber, fiber, metal, foam, and steel, closely mimics its living counterpart. It features realistic movements including head turns, ear flaps, eye movements, tail swishing, and trunk lifting, along with water-spraying capabilities. Mounted on wheels, it's designed to participate fully in temple processions and rituals.
PETA India emphasized that these mechanical alternatives help prevent elephant captivity and the associated cruelties of chaining, weapon-based control, and deprivation of natural behaviors. The organization has extended its initiative beyond Hindu temples, offering similar mechanical elephants to mosques in Malappuram for their ceremonies.
This latest donation follows a similar initiative in November 2024, when actor Vedika collaborated with PETA India to provide a mechanical elephant to a Kannur temple. These efforts represent a growing movement to preserve cultural traditions while promoting animal welfare in religious practices.