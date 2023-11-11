Live
PF Diwali ‘Gift’ for employees
Highlights
New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting the interest to Provident Fund (PF) accounts, the government body...
New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting the interest to Provident Fund (PF) accounts, the government body said in a statement. The rate of interest on the PF account investment for the financial year 2022-23 is 8.15%.
Some users have already received their interest payouts in their accounts, but the EPFO said that it may take time for the amount to reflect in all accounts.
“The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience,” the EPFO said on X (formerly Twitter).
