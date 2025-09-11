Physiotherapists not entitled to use 'Dr' prefix

New Delhi: The director general of health services has issued a directive, stating physiotherapists are not entitled to use the prefix "Dr" and that it is reserved only for registered medical practitioners.

In a letter to Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr Dilip Bhanushali, DGHS Dr Sunita Sharma said the directorate has received several representations and strong objections from various organisations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix "Dr" and suffix "PT" by physiotherapists.

The IAPMR has informed that the issue arises from the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 23 (Page 34, Point No. 3.2.3 - "The recommended title thus stands as the 'Physiotherapist' with the prefix 'Dr' and suffix 'PT'").

Listing the points of concern that have been highlighted, Sharma said in the letter written on September 9 that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix "Dr" as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery.

Physiotherapists should not be permitted primary care practice and should only treat referred patients as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention.

"In this regard, it is stated that the above recommendation is contrary to legal pronouncements and advisory orders issued by various courts and medical councils in the country," Sharma said.