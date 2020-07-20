Picture of semi-naked women in Jallianwala gallery riles many

Amritsar: A controversy has erupted over the placement of a picture of two semi-naked women striking different poses -- similar to those depicted in Ajanta and Ellora caves -- at an upcoming renovated photo gallery at the Jallianwala Bagh amid portraits of national heroes and first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.

The International Sarv Kamboj Samaj has lodged a strong protest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust President -- and demanded the removal of the offending picture from the national memorial to the Indian freedom struggle.

The Jallianwala Bagh complex is currently undergoing a massive makeover in this historical city of Punjab. Authorities say the renovation/restoration began on February 15 under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India and will reopen to the public from July 31.

The Centre has allocated Rs 20 crore in the first phase through the Ministry of Culture.

The renovation work is supervised by BJP member of Parliament Shwait Malik, who is also a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust. He last visited the galley on July 17.

"The Jallianwala Bagh is no less than a pilgrimage centre for every Indian. Hundreds of people, comprising schoolchildren and families, visit it every day to pay respect to those who sacrificed their lives for the country," International Sarv Kamboj Samaj President Bobby Kamboj told IANS.

He said it was a "shame for us when we came to know on Saturday that authorities had put on display the picture of semi-nude women in the gallery, which houses a collection of portraits and paintings of national heroes and Sikh gurus".