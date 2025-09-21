Piprahwa Relics: A Timeless Message of Peace & Compassion

Lucknow, September 21, Uttar Pradesh, where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana and gave his first sermon, has once again emerged as a focal point of global Buddhist heritage. After 127 years, the sacred Piprahwa Relics, first discovered in 1898 at the Piprahwa Stupa in Siddharthnagar district, have returned to India.

Taken initially abroad during the colonial era, these priceless relics resurfaced at an international auction in Hong Kong in May 2025. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Godrej Industries Group, the auction was halted, and on July 30, 2025, the relics were brought back to their rightful home.

The return of the Piprahwa Relics is not only a reaffirmation of India’s glorious civilizational legacy but also a tribute to Uttar Pradesh. This land illuminated the world with the teachings of the Buddha. Plans are underway for a public exhibition of these relics, which will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as a global center of Buddhist heritage while unlocking new opportunities for cultural tourism.

The sacred geography of Uttar Pradesh encompasses the Piprahwa Stupa in Siddharthnagar, where the relics were unearthed; Sarnath in Varanasi, where the Buddha delivered his first sermon; and Kushinagar, where he attained Mahaparinirvana. Together, this unique spiritual triangle makes Uttar Pradesh the world’s most significant destination for Buddhist pilgrims. The return of the relics reinforces the state’s historic role as a messenger of peace, compassion, and coexistence for humanity.

Welcoming the relics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described their return after more than a century as a proud moment for the nation’s cultural heritage. The collection includes the Buddha’s sacred bones, crystal caskets, gold ornaments, gemstones, and a sandstone reliquary, with inscriptions in Brahmi script directly linking them to the Shakya dynasty.

Reflecting on their significance, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Vice President of the Godrej Industries Group, said that the return of the Piprahwa Relics is not only a message of peace and compassion for India but a gift of hope and harmony for all humanity.