PLA troops non-committal about retreat

New Delhi: Chinese troops have not moved back from the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in line with the consensus arrived at during the disengagement talks between India and China, sources said on Saturday.

Seeing the "non-committal approach" of the People's Liberation Army troops, India maintains that the process of disengagement is "intricate and requires constant verification".

The sources in the Indian security establishments said that the Chinese retreat a bit and then return; so there is a need for "constant verification" of the consensus achieved during the meetings between Indian and Chinese military delegates.

It has been found that Indian and Chinese troops have pulled back at Pangong Lake by 2 km and Finger 4 is empty. However, the Chinese are still camping on the ridge line. This clearly indicates that the Chinese had camped at Finger 4 that had traditionally been under Indian control.