Plan to allow beach shacks in Puri dropped

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government on Friday withdrew its decision to set up beach shacks serving liquor on Puri shore, two days after the Puri Shankaracharya and various socio-cultural organisations opposed the move. In a notification, the Excise department said no licences will be granted for beach shacks within the jurisdiction of Puri municipality or within 5km of any site of socio-religious or cultural significance.

The State’s new excise policy, unveiled on August 30, allowed liquor to be served at shacks near sea, rivers, lakes and dams to enhance tourist entertainment and revenue.The controversy arose afterOdisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) invited bids to set up beach shacks along the coastline from Puri to Konark to boost beach tourism.However, the move faced strong resistance from socio-cultural groups, which led to a demonstration in front of Shree Jagannath Temple two days ago.

Opposing the move, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati said Jagannath Dham should remain a place for spiritual pursuits and religious activities rather than amusement. He argued that serving liquor would undermine the spiritual sanctity of Puri and tarnish the Jagannath culture.

“Jagannath Dham is the place for spiritual pursuit and soul-searching and not for amusement. Puri beach should be a place devoted to bhajan, kirtan and religious discourses. It should not serve as a destination for pleasure-seeking,” the Shankaracharya told reporters on September 11. Protesters also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the Puri Collector opposing any such move.

The new excise policy also included provisions for temporary liquor licenses at eco-retreat venues at promotional rates. In 2021, a similar proposal to establish beach shacks in six locations, including Puri, was shelved due to protests.