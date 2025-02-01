Plan to ease traffic in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to invest Rs 6,152 crore to ease traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar, expand the city and improve connectivity. A decision on decongestion plan was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

A 64-km inner ring road will be constructed in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, six-lane roads will be developed from Tamando to Paikrapur and from Dhauli to Tamando, CMO sources said. A plan for an outer ring road has also been prepared to facilitate the city’s expansion. This 148-km ring road will include six lanes and two service roads. Sources said an elevated corridor will be built from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan. Other planned projects include construction of Daya West Canal Road from Patia station chowk to Suanga mouza, widening Jatni Road from Sundarpada and construction of three flyovers at Silpaal chowk, Museum chowk, Sishu Bhavan chowk and an underpass at AG chowk.

Work is in progress on a left parallel road from the Institute of Mathematics to Patharagadia, Utkal Hospital, Rail Vihar and Ekamra Kanan. Plans have also been made for three right access roads from Damana to Press chowk, Kala Rahang to Barimund and Kelucharan park to Barimund.

Among these, construction of Damana chowk-Press chowk road has been completed while work on Sundarpada-Jatni Road and the left parallel road is going on. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to prepare a detailed project report for the remaining works immediately.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the first phase of Grand Ring Road project aims to connect the four corners of the State with a 287-km road from Berhampur to Jajpur, including four tunnels. It was also disclosed that Rs 214 crore will be allocated for the development of Keonjhar Maa Tarini temple and the beautification of its surrounding areas. The meeting also discussed the development of Barbil Ring Road, Bhubaneswar Unit 2 areas and other infrastructure projects. The review meeting was attended by Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunj Bihari Dhal and senior engineers from Works department.