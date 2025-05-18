'Planned, trained & executed, justice served', Army releases Op Sindoor success video

Jammu: The Indian Army’s western command said on Sunday that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was planned, trained and executed to deliver Justice.

The Western Command posted a video on X with narration showing soldiers buzzing with confidence about the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The post read: "Planned, trained & executed. Justice served".

“It started with the Pahalgam terror attack. The country had no anger, but a desire to avenge the innocent killings. Pakistan was taught a lesson that its future generations won’t be able to forget. Pakistani pickets from where fire was opened at our positions were completely destroyed. It was not revenge, but justice which had to be delivered. Soldiers of the enemy deserted their posts and ran for their lives. Operation Sindoor was such a lesson that Pakistan had not learnt for decades,” the narration supporting the videos showing targeting of Pakistani pickets on the border, said.

The video also showed the clips of action taken during Operation Sindooor -- the enemy territory being pounded with heavy guns and shelling.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said on Sunday that no meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan was scheduled for Sunday, adding that the ceasefire between the two countries continues.

A defence ministry statement said, “Some media houses are reporting that the Ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending today. In addition, queries are also being received if a DGMO-level talk is scheduled today? The response is as under:- No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it.”

The DGMOs of the two countries decided to end hostilities and maintain a ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours on May 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that despite the ceasefire agreed upon by the two countries, trade with Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while interacting with the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badami Bagh headquarters of the 15 Corps and Bhuj in Gujarat, has said that the ceasefire understanding will be respected by India only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity against India from its soil.

He said at the Indian Air Force base at Bhuj that the current ceasefire meant that India had kept Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour. “If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, the harshest punishment will be given,” the minister warned.

The armed forces are on high alert throughout the country, and the security forces and police have been asked not to lower their guard against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in the hinterland.