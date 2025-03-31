PM blames Congress for Naxal menace

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of encouraging Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and other states. He said the situation was now changing and peace was now returning to the Naxal-affected areas.

Addressing a rally in Bilaspur, where he launched development projects for Chhattisgarh worth Rs 33,700 crore, Modi said, "Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states, including Chhattisgarh, due to the policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished there. What did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility.

He said that many families have lost their loved ones to Naxal violence. "The indifference of erstwhile governments was like adding fuel to the fire. You have also suffered it.

The previous Congress government never took care of the amenities of poor tribals," he said.

Modi cited government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India initiative) and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

He said that under the BJP-led central and state governments, the situation in Chhattisgarh was improving. "Due to development and welfare efforts, a new era of peace is being seen in the Naxal-affected areas. Naxalism got encouragement due to the policies of Congress," he said.

The PM said the BJP government was not only building houses for people but also ensuring a better quality of life for them. "The housing dreams of poor people went missing in files during the previous Congress government, but the BJP government has fulfilled this dream. Our government not only makes houses but also improves the lives of those who live there," he said.