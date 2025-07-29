Live
- Hyderabad: Rains take a pause while residents grapple with battered roads in city
- KSRTC’s new luggage policy sparks passenger outrage
- Notorious fugitive wanted in 33 cases nabbed after 17 years in TN
- TGCHE unveils inclusive, skill-based English curriculum for varsities
- Wild elephant menace claims second life in four days
- RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?
- Hospital achieves breakthrough with first valve-in-valve TAVR procedures
- Minister Komatireddy bats for Bharat Ratna to Jaipal Reddy
- Centre approves Rs 1.49 crore for day care cancer centre at Wenlock hospital
- Kaushik Reddy is trying to score brownie points from bosses: Chamala
PM congratulates Divya Deshmukh
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Cup...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Cup champion and said it was a historic final featuring two outstanding Indian players.
Deshmukh marked a major milestone in her career on Monday by clinching the Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy in Batumi, Georgia.
"A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters," PM Modi said on X.
Next Story