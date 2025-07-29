PM congratulates Divya Deshmukh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Cup champion and said it was a historic final featuring two outstanding Indian players.

Deshmukh marked a major milestone in her career on Monday by clinching the Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy in Batumi, Georgia.

"A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters," PM Modi said on X.