PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to get yourself registered and how to apply for it

New Delhi : Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, launched on October 3, 2024, is a Central government initiative aimed at providing internship opportunities to youth in the Top 500 companies of the country. This scheme targets to offer 1 crore internships to youth over five years.

The selected youth under the scheme will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 5,000. Apart from a monthly stipend, the applicants are also entitled to receive one-time financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

As the scheme will be implemented through an online portal (www.pminternship.mca.gov.in) developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, all eligible candidates would be expected to first register themselves on the portal and then apply for an internship.

All applicants will have to fill out the application form online to avail the benefits of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

How to register for the PM Internship scheme:

Step 1: The candidate will first need to visit the portal by typing (pminternship.mca.gov.in) in an internet browser.

Step 1: The candidate will have to click the ‘Register Now’ tab and provide his/her mobile number on the ‘Register Youth’ pop-up.

Step 3: He/She will receive an OTP on the given number. By entering this, a password will be generated.

Step 4: Candidate will need to ‘update password’ after first login.

Step 5: The next step is the creation of a ‘user profile’ of the candidate.

Step 6: It will have to be verified by adding KYC details either through Aadhar authentication or Digilocker.

Step 7: Enter your personal details, residential details and bank details where you would want to receive internship money via DBT

How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official portal -- www.pminternship.mca.gov.in

Step 2: Complete the registration process by sharing personal and educational details.

Step 3: The portal will automatically generate candidates’ Resume, based on the information, shared during registration.

Step 4: You can use the portal’s browsing facility to view internship opportunities based on your preferences (sector, location, role, etc).

Step 5: Apply for up to at least 5 internship opportunities that interest you, as per your qualifications and preferences.

Step 6: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their applications and the requirements of partner companies.

Step 7: Companies will review the shortlisted candidates and send offers based on their selection criteria.

Step 8: After you receive the internship offer, you can give your nod via the portal.