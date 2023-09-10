PM launches Global Biofuels Alliance

New Delhi: India on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent. The Alliance was launched by Modi along with a host of global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Besides India, the initiating members include Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius, South Africa, the UAE and the US, while Canada and Singapore are observer countries. “The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance,” the PM said.