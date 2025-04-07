PM launches Pamban Bridge

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, marking a significant milestone in India’s railway infrastructure.

This 2.08-kilometer structure, stretching across the Palk Strait, is the country’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, connecting the island of Rameswaram to the Indian mainland. The bridge replaces the 110-year-old Pamban Bridge, decommissioned in 2022 due to age and maintenance challenges.

The inauguration followed a successful trial run conducted prior to the event. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi remotely operated the bridge’s vertical lift mechanism, showcasing its 72.5-metre central span that can rise 17 metres to allow large vessels to pass underneath. He also flagged off the inaugural Rameswaram–Tambaram Express train and a Coast Guard ship, officially launching the bridge into service.

The new structure stands three metres taller than its predecessor, enabling smaller ships to navigate without requiring the lift to be raised.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, the Pamban Bridge features 99 spans and is designed for durability in the harsh marine environment. It incorporates stainless steel reinforcements and a polysiloxane coating to combat corrosion, along with fully welded joints to ensure structural strength and reduce long-term maintenance needs. Supported by 333 piles and 101 pile caps, the bridge’s dual-track design accommodates both heavy freight traffic and semi-high-speed trains, such as the Vande Bharat Express, preparing it for future rail demands.

The original Pamban Bridge, operational for over a century, was a critical link for trade and pilgrimage between Rameswaram and the mainland. However, corrosion and increasing upkeep costs prompted its replacement, with the foundation stone for the new bridge laid in 2019. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the bridge as a testament to Indian engineering and Tamil heritage. He highlighted its role in honouring the state’s culture, language, and history while advancing railway capabilities.