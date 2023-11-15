  • Menu
PM launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to promote central schemes

PM launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to promote central schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', a nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far. He flagged off five specially designed IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans from Khunti to mark the launch of the yatra. Similar vans were flagged off from other districts across the country having significant tribal population.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25, 2024.

The yatra will cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and around 15,000 urban locations where ground-level activities will take place using these automated IEC vans.

