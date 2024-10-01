Live
- WHO warns over malaria surge in Ethiopia
- 'Sleepless nights for Cong...', Assam CM on Priyank Kharge questioning state's ecosystem for semiconductor plants
- Maruti Suzuki India sells over 1.84 lakh vehicles in August, exports up
- Today's gathering shows result of Haryana polls, says PM Modi
- Bombay HC upholds death sentence for Kolhapur man who killed, 'cannibalised' mom
- Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000
- I would stop everything to watch Rishabh Pant bat, says Ian Bell
- 'Rebellious kid' Shraddha Rangarh, aspiring cricketer turned martial artist, bags 4 medals at WAKO World Cup
- Chirag Paswan inspects flood-affected Saharsa in Bihar
- Football: Che Adams in, John McGinn out as Scotland name squad for UEFA Nations League matches
Just In
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Undermining Patriotism In Haryana Election Rally
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Congress for dividing the nation and neglecting key issues during a campaign speech in Palwal, Haryana, ahead of state assembly elections.
- Modi highlighted several contentious issues, claiming that Congress had hindered progress on multiple fronts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during an election rally in Haryana's Palwal district. He accused the opposition of attempting to "crush patriotism" through divisive tactics based on caste and religion.
Modi highlighted several contentious issues, claiming that Congress had hindered progress on multiple fronts. He cited the delayed construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the incomplete implementation of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, and the lack of reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies as examples of Congress's failures.
The Prime Minister also criticized Congress for allegedly prioritizing its own dynastic interests over national concerns. He accused the party of neglecting critical problems facing the country and its citizens, instead focusing on establishing its family's political dominance.
Referencing the BJP's recent victory in Madhya Pradesh, Modi contrasted his party's approach with that of Congress. He characterized Congress's strategy as making false promises, while portraying the BJP as committed to hard work and delivering results.
Modi also touched upon internal conflicts within the Haryana Congress, suggesting that the party had lost support among Dalit and backward communities. He claimed these groups were rejecting what he termed as the "politics of father and son" within Congress.
The rally comes as Haryana prepares for its single-phase assembly election on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. Modi's speech aimed to bolster BJP support in the state by highlighting perceived failures of the opposition and emphasizing his party's commitment to national progress and unity.