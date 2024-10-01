PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Undermining Patriotism In Haryana Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during an election rally in Haryana's Palwal district. He accused the opposition of attempting to "crush patriotism" through divisive tactics based on caste and religion.

Modi highlighted several contentious issues, claiming that Congress had hindered progress on multiple fronts. He cited the delayed construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the incomplete implementation of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, and the lack of reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies as examples of Congress's failures.

The Prime Minister also criticized Congress for allegedly prioritizing its own dynastic interests over national concerns. He accused the party of neglecting critical problems facing the country and its citizens, instead focusing on establishing its family's political dominance.

Referencing the BJP's recent victory in Madhya Pradesh, Modi contrasted his party's approach with that of Congress. He characterized Congress's strategy as making false promises, while portraying the BJP as committed to hard work and delivering results.

Modi also touched upon internal conflicts within the Haryana Congress, suggesting that the party had lost support among Dalit and backward communities. He claimed these groups were rejecting what he termed as the "politics of father and son" within Congress.

The rally comes as Haryana prepares for its single-phase assembly election on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. Modi's speech aimed to bolster BJP support in the state by highlighting perceived failures of the opposition and emphasizing his party's commitment to national progress and unity.