PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah Cast their Votes in Third Phase of Polling

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah Cast their Votes in Third Phase of Polling
In the ongoing third phase of elections in the country, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exercised their right to vote in...

In the ongoing third phase of elections in the country, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have exercised their right to vote in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi was seen casting his vote at the polling station in Ahmedabad Missions School, urging greater participation in the voting process. In a tweet during polling, Modi called for a record-high voter turnout, stating that increased participation will bring prosperity to the people.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah also cast his vote at the Nishan High School polling station in Ahmedabad. The two prominent leaders setting an example by participating in the democratic process and encouraging others to do the same.

As the third phase of polling continues, voters are urged to come out and exercise their right to vote in order to shape the future of the country.

