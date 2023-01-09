PM Modi arrives in Indore to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indore on Monday to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas -- a day dedicated to the overseas Indians.

This is the 17th addition of the mega gathering of NRIs from several countries who have arrived in Madhya Pradesh's economic city.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his colleagues and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and state BJP president V.D. Sharma received the Prime Minister at the Indore Airport.

Also present at the airport were Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and some other Cabinet ministers.

This event plays a significant role because the overseas Indian community gets a shared platform to engage with the Central government and the native people of the land.

As the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due at the end of this year, the ruling BJP will try to use this momentum to kick start its campaign.

During his day-long visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold interactive meetings with NRIs and address the gathering.

The day has its roots from Mahatma Gandhi, who was the greatest Pravasi. He returned from South Africa in 1915 and led the Indian freedom movement.

The Ministry of External Affairs has celebrated this day since 2003 on January 7-9 every year.

In 2015, it was revised and decided to be celebrated every two years.

It was then a theme-based conference that was set up every year during the interim period.

The conference invited various Indian communities abroad who are experts in their respective fields, policymakers, and stakeholders to come together and participate in the event.