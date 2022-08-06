P.M Modi, BJP President Congratulate Jagdeep Dhankar on his V.P victory

New Delhi, August 6: Upon the confirmation as the next Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to congratulate at his residence here in New Delhi. P.M Modi, accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda, met Dhankar who will be the 14th Vice President of India.





Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/YD8BHb512W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

On his visit to the newly elected Vice President, P.M Modi on twitter has said, "Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom."





I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/JKkpyAkv3i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

He also said, "I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess."





While NDA had declared Jadgeep Dhankar as its Vice-Presidential candidate, the Opposition pitted Margaret Alva against him. On Saturday evening as the voting concluded; and Jagdeep Dhankhar secured 528 votes and Margaret Alva got 182 votes.





President Draupadi Murmu also extended her wishes on the victory of Dhankar and said that the nation will benefit from his long and rich experience of public life. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also met the newly elected Vice President at his residence and has said that Dhankar's journey from farmer's family to V.P is inspiring. Other Union ministers such as Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also met Dhankar at his residence. Dhankar will be replacing Venkaiah Naidu as the next Vice President of India.