PM Modi Celebrates Global Success Of Assam Tea During Kaziranga Visit

During his recent visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to acknowledge the global recognition achieved by Assam Tea, highlighting the remarkable efforts of the tea garden community in the state. The Prime Minister's visit included a stop at the Hathikuli Tea Estate near the Kaziranga National Park in the Golaghat district.



Expressing his appreciation, PM Modi stated, "Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam's prestige all over the world. I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state," in a tweet posted on social media platform X.



In response to the Prime Minister's remarks, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also on X, noted the unprecedented progress in the tea garden community. Sarma mentioned, "For the first time in 200 years, since Assam Tea came into existence, our tea garden community is experiencing transformative development - new schools, hospitals, higher wages, and access to better opportunities, due to the firm leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."



PM Modi's visit to Hathikuli Tea Estate took place during his return from a jungle safari in the Central Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park. The Prime Minister spent two hours inside the park, enjoying both elephant and jeep safaris on Saturday morning.



This visit was part of Modi's two-day trip to Assam, which commenced on Friday. During this visit, he inaugurated the 125-foot-tall 'Statue of Valour' dedicated to legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. Additionally, the Prime Minister unveiled projects worth Rs 17,500 crore and addressed a public meeting, emphasizing the development and progress in the region.

