PM Modi condoles death of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Recalling his association with Mohapatra since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said the official had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19-related complications on Saturday.

He was a Gujarat cadre 1986-batch IAS officer and had earlier served as a joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."