PM Modi Conferred With The Highest Civilian Honours By Fiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest conferred from Fiji in recognition of his substantial efforts to"The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in acknowledgment of his worldwide leadership.



It was given to PM Modi by his counterpart from Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka. The reward is received by only a few non-Fijians. Additionally, PM Modi has received the highest civilian distinction from a number of countries.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the distinction to the people of India and the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have contributed significantly to the unique and enduring link between the two nations. PM Modi expressed his joy and dedicated the award to 140 crore Indians and the centuries-old relationship between India and Fiji.

Furthermore, the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL), Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award, was given to PM Modi in recognition of his efforts to advance the causes of the Global South and the unification of the Pacific Island nations. The prize has been given to incredibly few non-nationals of the island country.

An honour emblematic of depth of 🇮🇳-🇵🇬 relationship.



Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM @narendramodi with country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). pic.twitter.com/CZGnfcd44e — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 22, 2023



