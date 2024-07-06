PM Modi congratulates Iran's new President Pezeshkian

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian for his election as Iran's new President.

"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our people and the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India-Iran partnership in various sectors, including connectivity, has expanded tremendously in recent times, especially during the tenure of Iran's late President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi who passed away in a helicopter crash in May this year.

India had also observed a day's state mourning as a mark of respect to the late Iranian President and other eight people, including the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

It was also under India's presidency that Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Both countries have fast-tracked infrastructure cooperation, focusing especially on the Chabahar project and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) - the 7,200 km-long multimodal trade corridor linking Russia with India via the ports of Iran.